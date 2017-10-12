Edition:
Capgemini SE (CAPP.PA)

CAPP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

99.34EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-1.16 (-1.15%)
Prev Close
€100.50
Open
€101.00
Day's High
€101.40
Day's Low
€99.07
Volume
664,098
Avg. Vol
504,874
52-wk High
€102.30
52-wk Low
€71.10

About

Capgemini SE, formerly Cap Gemini SA, is a France-based company engaged in the provision of consulting, outsourcing, technology and local professional services. The Company's consulting services focus on such areas as marketing, sales and services, finance transformation, human resources consulting, supply chain management and... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.95
Market Cap(Mil.): €16,803.32
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 169.15
Dividend: 1.55
Yield (%): 1.56

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 20.40 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 16.10 11.32
ROE: -- 18.21 15.18

Latest News about CAPP.PA

BRIEF-Capgemini appoints two chief operating officers

* Appoints Thierry Delaporte and Aiman Ezzat as Chief Operating Officers and Capgemini SE executive corporate officer

Oct 12 2017

BRIEF-Capgemini to appeal against Netherlands ruling on SVB dispute

* To appeal against the award laid down on October 6 by the arbitral tribunal of the Netherlands Arbitration Institute (NAI) on proceedings opposing SVB (Sociale Verzekeringsbank, the organization that implements national insurance schemes in the Netherlands) to Capgemini Netherlands

Oct 09 2017

Publicis shares rise on CapGemini comments on advertising M&A: traders

PARIS Shares in advertising group Publicis rose to the top of France's benchmark CAC-40 index on Wednesday, lifted by comments about consolidation in the industry made by the head of CapGemini , traders said.

Oct 04 2017

BRIEF-Capgemini ‍to repurchase up to 360 million​ euros of shares

* ‍To repurchase up to 3,600,000 shares for a maximum of 360 million euros

Sep 21 2017

BRIEF-Capgemini acquires U.S. ECommerce provider Lyons Consulting Group

* Announces acquisition of Lyons Consulting Group (LYONSCG), an award-winning digital and global commerce service provider with expertise in salesforce commerce cloud business

Sep 20 2017

BRIEF-Capgemini announces 400 mln euros share buyback

* ‍To authorize an additional share buyback program of up to 3,600,000 shares, for a maximum amount of 400 million euros * Capgemini announces the launch of a fourth employee share ownership plan (ESOP) and the strengthening of the share buyback program in order to neutralize its dilution for the existing shareholders.

Sep 20 2017

BRIEF-Capgemini reiterates its 2017 financial targets​

* Confirms aim of achieving medium-term operating margin between 12.5% and 13.0% and organic growth between 5% and 7%

Sep 12 2017

BRIEF-CapGemini signs multi-year IT strategic provider agreement with McDonald's Corp

* SIGNED A MULTI-YEAR IT STRATEGIC PROVIDER AGREEMENT WITH MCDONALD’S CORPORATION

Aug 28 2017

BRIEF-Capgemini H1 net profit group share EUR 375 million, up 3 pct yoy

* H1 NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE EUR 375 MILLION VERSUS EUR 366 MILLION YEAR AGO

Jul 27 2017

BRIEF-TenneT awards major application services contract to Capgemini

* TENNET AWARDS MAJOR APPLICATION SERVICES CONTRACT TO CAPGEMINI Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Jun 29 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates