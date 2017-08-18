Edition:
Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (CAR_u.TO)

CAR_u.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

34.75CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.07 (+0.20%)
Prev Close
$34.68
Open
$34.78
Day's High
$34.79
Day's Low
$34.46
Volume
98,901
Avg. Vol
191,943
52-wk High
$34.87
52-wk Low
$28.38

About

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (CAPREIT) is a Canada-based open-ended real estate investment trust. CAPREIT's investment objectives are to provide unitholders with long-term, monthly cash distributions; grow normalized funds from operations (NFFO), distributions and Unit value through the management... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.12
Market Cap(Mil.): $4,763.37
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 137.08
Dividend: 0.11
Yield (%): 3.68

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 32.59 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 3.05 11.32
ROE: -- 5.70 15.18

Latest News about CAR_u.TO

BRIEF-CAPREIT to buy portfolio of three apartment properties in the Netherlands​

Aug 18 Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust:

Aug 18 2017

BRIEF-CAPREIT ‍announces passing of president and CEO Thomas Schwartz​

Aug 15 Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust:

Aug 15 2017

BRIEF-CAPREIT reports Q2 NFFO per unit diluted $0.462

Aug 14 Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Aug 14 2017

BRIEF-Canadian Apartment Properties REIT to buy properties in Netherlands

June 30 Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust:

Jun 30 2017

BRIEF-CAPREIT reports 6.8 pct rise in Q1 revenue

May 9 Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

May 09 2017

BRIEF-CAPREIT CEO says diagnosed with prostate cancer

April 25 Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust-

Apr 25 2017
