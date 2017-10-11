Caterpillar Inc (CAT.N)
BRIEF-Caterpillar maintains dividend rate
* Says Board voted to maintain quarterly cash dividend of seventy-eight cents per share of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Caterpillar Inc - Jon Huntsman Jr. to resign as boardmember
* Caterpillar Inc - on Sept 28, Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. Notified co of his decision, effective immediately, to resign as a member of company's board
BRIEF-Caterpillar says co entered credit agreement which provides for unsecured revolving credit facility
* Caterpillar says on Sept 7, co entered credit agreement, which provides for unsecured revolving credit facility of up to $3.15 billion - SEC filing
BRIEF-Caterpillar expects ME&T capex of about $1 bln to $1.5 bln per year going forward
* Says going forward, expect ME&T capex to be about $1.0 billion - $1.5 billion per year - Investor Presentation
Caterpillar wins $663 mln U.S. defense contract -Pentagon
WASHINGTON, Aug 29 The U.S. Defense Department awarded Caterpillar Inc a $663 million contract for commercial construction equipment, the Pentagon said in a statement on Tuesday. (Reporting by Makini Brice)
Canada's Toromont to buy Caterpillar dealer Hewitt for C$1.02 bln
Aug 28 Canada's Toromont Industries Ltd said on Monday it would buy Hewitt Group, a dealer of Caterpillar Inc heavy equipment, for about C$1.02 billion in cash and shares.
BRIEF-Caterpillar names Suzette Long as general counsel and corporate secretary
* Caterpillar Inc - Board of directors has appointed Suzette M. Long as company's general counsel and corporate secretary Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Former U.S. Senator Kelly Ayotte to join Caterpillar Board of Directors
* Former U.S. Senator Kelly Ayotte to join Caterpillar Board of directors
BRIEF-Caterpillar says director William Osborn reports sale of 5,000 shares of co's common stock at average price of $113.67per share on July 28 - SEC FILING
* Caterpillar says director William Osborn reports sale of 5,000 shares of co's common stock at average price of $113.67per share on july 28 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2f62y0M) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Caterpillar CFO will receive cash payment of $2.6 mln after retirement
* CFO Bradley Halverson will receive cash payment of $2.6 million payable as soon as practicable after his retirement - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2ugCEJt) Further company coverage:
