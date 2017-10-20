Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers Ltd (CATJ.J)
CATJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
1,325.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
2.00 (+0.15%)
Prev Close
1,323.00
Open
1,290.00
Day's High
1,325.00
Day's Low
1,290.00
Volume
4,723
Avg. Vol
132,684
52-wk High
1,406.00
52-wk Low
1,045.00
About
Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers Limited is a South Africa-based publisher and printer of books, magazines and newspapers in South Africa. The Company is involved in the publishing and printing of newspapers and magazines, manufacturing and distribution of stationery, packaging, labels and stationery and the manufacture... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.02
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R5,241.67
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|395.60
|Dividend:
|70.00
|Yield (%):
|5.28
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|21.90
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|3.38
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|4.56
|15.18
Earnings vs. Estimates
No consensus analysis data available.