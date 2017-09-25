CapitaLand Ltd (CATL.SI)

Fitch Assigns First-Time 'BBB' to Ascott Residence Trust; Outlook Stable (The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE, September 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Ascott Residence Trust (ART) a Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB' with a Stable Outlook. The agency has also assigned a 'BBB' senior unsecured rating to ART, and to its SGD1 billion multicurrency outstanding medium-term notes programme. A full list of ratings can be found at the end of this commentary. ART's 'BBB' Long-Term IDR is driven by its strong business risk p

BRIEF-Capitaland invests $300 mln to develop integrated development & acquire serviced residence * Capitaland invests $300 mln to develop integrated development & acquire serviced Residence in Jakarta

BRIEF-Capitaland appoints Kevin Chee as CEO of Capitaland Commercial Trust Management * Appoints Kevin Chee as CEO of Capitaland Commercial Trust Management

CapitaLand to manage Alibaba's Shanghai HQ, launch mall on Lazada SINGAPORE Real estate developer CapitaLand Ltd on Wednesday said it had signed agreements to manage e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's Shanghai headquarters and to launch an online mall on Lazada Singapore's platform.

BRIEF-Capitaland ltd appoints Lim Weng Kin Anthony as an independent non-executive director * announces appointment Of Lim Weng Kin Anthony as an independent non-executive director

BRIEF-Capitaland announces appointment of Lim Meng Liang Gabriel as an independent non-executive director * Appointment Of Lim Meng Liang Gabriel As An Independent Non-executive Director

BRIEF-Capitaland expects property cooling measures to continue to weigh on residential market​ in Singapore * In Singapore, Capitaland expects property cooling measures to continue to weigh on residential market​

BRIEF-CapitaLand Ltd Q2 total PATMI S$579.3 mln * Group revenue for 2Q 2017 of S$992.4 million was 12.3 pct lower than 2Q 2016