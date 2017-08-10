Edition:
Callidus Capital Corp (CBL.TO)

CBL.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

10.06CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.47 (+4.90%)
Prev Close
$9.59
Open
$9.66
Day's High
$10.07
Day's Low
$9.65
Volume
65,491
Avg. Vol
61,991
52-wk High
$20.89
52-wk Low
$9.30

About

Callidus Capital Corporation (Callidus) is a Canada-based company, which is engaged in providing financing solutions for companies that are unable to obtain financing from lending institutions. The Company operates a finance business that provides senior secured asset-based loans and lending services to mid-market companies... (more)

Overall

Beta: 2.60
Market Cap(Mil.): $508.06
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 50.50
Dividend: 0.10
Yield (%): 11.93

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 22.90 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 1.55 11.32
ROE: -- 6.72 15.18

Latest News about CBL.TO

BRIEF-Callidus Capital qtrly loss of $0.51 per share

* Qtrly total revenue of $26.9 million decreased 15% from first quarter 2017

Aug 10 2017

BRIEF-Callidus provides business update

* Callidus Capital Corp - Company is continuing process of soliciting proposals intended to lead to privatization of Callidus.

Jun 29 2017

BRIEF-Callidus Capital qtrly loss per share $0.07

* Preliminary discussions with a select, second-stage group of potential bidders in privatization process are advancing well

May 03 2017
