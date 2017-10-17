Mersen SA (CBLP.PA)
CBLP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
33.50EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€-0.11 (-0.33%)
Prev Close
€33.61
Open
€33.72
Day's High
€34.37
Day's Low
€33.27
Volume
16,042
Avg. Vol
23,624
52-wk High
€35.00
52-wk Low
€17.36
About
Mersen SA, formerly Le Carbone Lorraine SA, is a France-based company engaged in the production of carbon and graphite products and their application. The Company's activities are divided into four segments: Anticorrosion and Process Equipment which produces mixers, pressure vessels and anticorrosion systems, among others;... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.77
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€685.78
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|20.47
|Dividend:
|0.50
|Yield (%):
|1.49
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|23.63
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|4.83
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|-18.83
|15.18
BRIEF-Mersen wins a plant chemistry order
* THIS ORDER WILL SUPPLY HYDROCHLORIC ACID PRODUCTION UNIT, THAT WILL GO INTO OPERATION IN MAY 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRIEF-Mersen announces it accepted firm offer from a French manufacturer to acquire its switch and contactor business
* H1 CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO GROUP EQUITY HOLDERS EUR 18.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 11.3 MILLION YEAR AGO
BRIEF-Mersen appoints Olivier Legrain Chairman Of Board of Directors
* APPOINTS MR OLIVIER LEGRAIN, CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS Source text: http://bit.ly/2rj8Heq Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRIEF-Mersen Q1 revenue up at EUR 203.5 million; confirms FY outlook
* Q1 revenue EUR 203.5 million versus EUR 190.1 million ($206.6 million) year ago