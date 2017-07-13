Cogeco Communications Inc (CCA.TO)
About
Overall
|Beta:
|0.59
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$4,589.10
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|49.50
|Dividend:
|0.43
|Yield (%):
|1.86
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|24.92
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|9.35
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|10.98
|15.18
BRIEF-Cogeco Communications reports Q3 diluted earnings of C$1.54/shr
* Cogeco Communications Inc - Q3 diluted earnings per share C$1.54
Canadian cable company Cogeco Communications Inc said on Monday its Atlantic Broadband unit would buy MetroCast's assets for about $1.4 billion, expanding its presence in the United States.
