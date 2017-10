Corestate Capital Holding SA (CCAG.DE)

BRIEF-Corestate acquires former headquarter of perfume brand 4711 in Cologne, Germany * DGAP-NEWS: CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING S.A.: CORESTATE ACQUIRES FORMER HEADQUARTER OF PERFUME BRAND 4711 IN COLOGNE, GERMANY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

BRIEF-CORESTATE announces closing of the acquisition of ATOS Capital * DGAP-NEWS: CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING S.A.: CORESTATE ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF THE ACQUISITION OF ATOS CAPITAL

BRIEF-Corestate Capital Holding buys 100 pct stake in ATOS Group * PURCHASES ATOS CAPITAL WITH C. EUR 2BN AUM AND STRENGTHENS MANAGEMENT OF ITS COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE ASSET MANAGEMENT

BRIEF-Corestate Capital Holding's ‍free float is expanded by 14%​ * ‍RALPH WINTER, FOUNDER OF CORESTATE AND CHRISTOF MEYER LAUNCHED AN ACCELERATED BOOKBUILDING PROCESS OF, EACH, 1.5 MILLION SHARES​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

BRIEF-Corestate Capital Holding buys further micro living project in Viennaa * DGAP-NEWS: CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING S.A.: CORESTATE ACQUIRES FURTHER MICRO LIVING PROJECT IN VIENNA, AUSTRIA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

BRIEF-Corestate Capital invests further EUR 210 mln in Germany * DGAP-NEWS: CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING S.A.: CORESTATE INVESTS A FURTHER EUR 210 MILLION IN GERMAN RETAIL PROPERTIES AND STRENGTHENS THE MANAGEMENT BOARD BY HIRING PHILIP LA PIERRE AS NEW CO-CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER

BRIEF-Corestate Capital Holding sees 2018 adj net income of at least 110 million euros * ‍FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR 2018: RECURRING FEE INCOME WILL ACCOUNT FOR APPROX. 85%-90% OF EXPECTED AGGREGATE REVENUES AND GAINS​

BRIEF-Corestate Capital tasked with property and facility management of a retail portfolio * TASKED WITH PROPERTY AND FACILITY MANAGEMENT OF RETAIL PORTFOLIO FOR A UNIVERSAL-INVESTMENT-FUND OF BAYERISCHE VERSORGUNGSKAMMER

BRIEF-Corestate Capital Holding: structures serviced apartment fund * DGAP-NEWS: CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING S.A.: SPECIAL FUND FOR SERVICED APARTMENTS IN MAJOR EUROPEAN CITIES - TARGET VOLUME OF AT LEAST EUR 200 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)