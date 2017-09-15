Coca Cola HBC AG (CCH.L)

BRIEF-Coca-Cola HBC CEO to take temporary leave of absence for medical treatment * ‍ceo, dimitris lois, will be taking a temporary leave of absence from company in order to undergo treatment for a medical condition​

UPDATE 2-Drinks bottler Coke HBC's shares soar after sales surprise LONDON, Aug 10 Soft drink bottler Coca-Cola HBC reported higher-than-expected first-half sales on Thursday, helped by price increases, sending its shares up more than 8 percent to all-time highs.

Cyclicals and ex-divs sap European shares amid earnings flurry LONDON European shares slipped on Thursday as cyclicals fell and some big stocks went ex-dividend, while earnings from firms including Aegon and Coca Cola HBC sparked significant moves.

BRIEF-Coca Cola HBC says Antonio D'amato to retire from board * Antonio d'amato has informed company of his intention to retire from board of directors of coca-cola hbc