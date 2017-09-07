CCL Products India Ltd (CCLP.NS)
CCLP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
310.45INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-3.90 (-1.24%)
Prev Close
Rs314.35
Open
Rs317.95
Day's High
Rs317.95
Day's Low
Rs309.40
Volume
7,994
Avg. Vol
74,358
52-wk High
Rs372.00
52-wk Low
Rs230.00
About
CCL Products (India) Limited is engaged in the manufacturing of instant coffee. The Company operates through the Coffee and Coffee related products segment. It is engaged in the manufacture of soluble instant spray dried coffee powder, spray dried agglomerated/granulated coffee, freeze-dried coffee and freeze concentrated liquid... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.08
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs41,298.52
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|133.03
|Dividend:
|2.50
|Yield (%):
|0.81
Financials
|P/E (TTM):
|22.58
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|ROI:
|12.36
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|15.75
|15.18
BRIEF-RBI removes CCL Products (India) from foreign investment ban list
* RBI says foreign investment limit for investment by FIIs/FPIs in CCL Products (India) Ltd has increased from 24 percent to 40 percent of its paid up capital
BRIEF-CCL Products India gets approval for setting up of freeze dried instant coffee mfg unit in Chittoor
* Development commissioner of Visakhapatnam SEZ gives approval for setting up of freeze dried instant coffee manufacturing unit in Chittoor Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-RBI adds CCL Products (India) to foreign investment ban list
* Monitoring of foreign investment under PIS in Indian companies- incorporation in ban list – CCL Products (India) Ltd Source text: http://bit.ly/2u4GwPe
BRIEF-CCL Products India gets members' nod for increase in FPI/FII holding in co
* Gets members' nod for increase in FPI/FII holding in co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
REFILE-BRIEF-CCL Products India June-qtr consol profit falls (July 11)
* June quarter consol net profit 270.4 million rupees versus 403 million rupees year ago