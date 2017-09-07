CCL Products India Ltd (CCLP.NS)

BRIEF-RBI removes CCL Products (India) from foreign investment ban list * RBI says foreign investment limit for investment by FIIs/FPIs in CCL Products (India) Ltd has increased from 24 percent to 40 percent of its paid up capital

BRIEF-CCL Products India gets approval for setting up of freeze dried instant coffee mfg unit in Chittoor * Development commissioner of Visakhapatnam SEZ gives approval for setting up of freeze dried instant coffee manufacturing unit in Chittoor Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-RBI adds CCL Products (India) to foreign investment ban list * Monitoring of foreign investment under PIS in Indian companies- incorporation in ban list – CCL Products (India) Ltd Source text: http://bit.ly/2u4GwPe

BRIEF-CCL Products India gets members' nod for increase in FPI/FII holding in co * Gets members' nod for increase in FPI/FII holding in co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: