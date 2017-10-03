CCL Industries Inc (CCLb.TO)
CCLb.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
63.58CAD
20 Oct 2017
63.58CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.37 (-0.58%)
$-0.37 (-0.58%)
Prev Close
$63.95
$63.95
Open
$63.99
$63.99
Day's High
$64.12
$64.12
Day's Low
$63.51
$63.51
Volume
180,330
180,330
Avg. Vol
469,213
469,213
52-wk High
$71.32
$71.32
52-wk Low
$43.33
$43.33
About
CCL Industries Inc. is involved in manufacture of labels, containers, consumer printable media products and inventory management and loss prevention solutions. It operates through four segments: Label, Avery, Checkpoint and Container. The Label segment includes production of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for a... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.66
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$11,261.92
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|176.70
|Dividend:
|0.12
|Yield (%):
|0.72
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|25.85
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|4.25
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|7.59
|15.18
BRIEF-CCL Industries acquires Chilean venture for about $6.3 mln
* CCL Industries Inc - deal for approximately $6.3 million in cash
BRIEF-CCL Industries Q2 net income per Class B share $0.63
* Q2 sales c$1.253 billion versus I/B/E/S view c$1.23 billion
BRIEF-CCL Industries Inc announces C$333 million bought deal secondary offering of class B non-voting shares
* CCL Industries Inc announces c$333 million bought deal secondary offering of class b non-voting shares
BRIEF-CCL Industries Inc approves five-for-one stock split
* CCL Industries Inc approves a five-for-one stock split and 2017 annual and special meeting results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-CCL Industries reports Q1 EPS c$0.13
* Q1 sales c$1.062 billion versus I/B/E/S view c$1.05 billion
Competitors
|Price
|Chg
|Brambles Limited (BXB.AX)
|$9.35
|--
|Rexam PLC (REX.L)
|--
|--
|Amcor Limited (AMC.AX)
|$15.73
|--
|Ball Corporation (BLL.N)
|$42.30
|+0.36
|Greif, Inc. (GEF.N)
|$56.57
|+0.53
|Greif, Inc. (GEFb.N)
|$63.45
|+1.00
|Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN.OQ)
|$28.61
|+0.08
|Winpak Ltd. (WPK.TO)
|$54.33
|+0.01
|ZCL Composites Inc. (ZCL.TO)
|$12.71
|+0.01