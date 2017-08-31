Edition:
Coca-Cola Icecek AS (CCOLA.IS)

CCOLA.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

37.16TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.04TL (-0.11%)
Prev Close
37.20TL
Open
37.20TL
Day's High
37.60TL
Day's Low
37.14TL
Volume
172,050
Avg. Vol
397,711
52-wk High
44.30TL
52-wk Low
31.24TL

Coca-Cola Icecek AS (CCI) is a Turkey-based company engaged in the bottling and distribution of alcohol-free beverages in Turkey, Pakistan, Central Asia and the Middle East. The Company bottles and distributes a number of The Coca-Cola Company brands of soft drinks and beverages, including Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Zero, Coca-Cola... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.00
Market Cap(Mil.): TL9,432.07
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 254.37
Dividend: 0.20
Yield (%): 0.53

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 39.77 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.79 11.32
ROE: -- 9.44 15.18

Fitch Rates Coca-Cola European Partners 'BBB+'; Stable Outlook

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, August 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned UK-based bottler Coca-Cola European Partners plc (CCEP) a Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB+' with a Stable Outlook and the company's EUR2.8 billion equivalent notes a senior unsecured rating of 'BBB+'. Fitch has also affirmed and withdrawn the 'BBB+' IDR of CCEP's subsidiary Coca-Cola European Partners US LLC (CCEP US LLC). Fitch has also affirmed the senior unsecured rat

Aug 31 2017

BRIEF-Coca-Cola Icecek Q2 net profit rises to 231.3 mln lira

* REPORTED ON MONDAY Q2 REVENUE OF 2.56 BILLION LIRA VERSUS 2.13 BILLION LIRA YEAR AGO

Aug 08 2017
