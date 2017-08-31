Coca-Cola Icecek AS (CCOLA.IS)

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, August 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned UK-based bottler Coca-Cola European Partners plc (CCEP) a Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB+' with a Stable Outlook and the company's EUR2.8 billion equivalent notes a senior unsecured rating of 'BBB+'. Fitch has also affirmed and withdrawn the 'BBB+' IDR of CCEP's subsidiary Coca-Cola European Partners US LLC (CCEP US LLC). Fitch has also affirmed the senior unsecured rat