Container Corporation of India Ltd (CCRI.NS)
CCRI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,319.25INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-2.95 (-0.22%)
Prev Close
Rs1,322.20
Open
Rs1,331.00
Day's High
Rs1,333.20
Day's Low
Rs1,305.00
Volume
18,359
Avg. Vol
379,362
52-wk High
Rs1,413.00
52-wk Low
Rs844.44
About
Container Corporation of India Limited (CONCOR) is the holding company. The Company is engaged in transportation of containers (rail and road), and handling of containers. The Company is also engaged in the operation of logistics facilities, including dry ports, container freight stations and private freight terminals. Its... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.73
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs321,524.59
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|243.72
|Dividend:
|7.50
|Yield (%):
|1.15
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|25.11
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|7.91
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|10.44
|15.18
BRIEF-Container Corp of India June-qtr net profit rises y/y
* Net profit in June quarter was 2.43 billion rupees versus 1.78 billion rupees year ago