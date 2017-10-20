CCR SA (CCRO3.SA)
CCRO3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
18.40BRL
20 Oct 2017
18.40BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
R$ -0.55 (-2.90%)
R$ -0.55 (-2.90%)
Prev Close
R$ 18.95
R$ 18.95
Open
R$ 18.74
R$ 18.74
Day's High
R$ 18.75
R$ 18.75
Day's Low
R$ 18.40
R$ 18.40
Volume
5,244,000
5,244,000
Avg. Vol
5,126,329
5,126,329
52-wk High
R$ 19.32
R$ 19.32
52-wk Low
R$ 13.22
R$ 13.22
About
CCR SA is a Brazil-based company primarily engaged in the operation of highways. The Company's activities are divided into five business segments: Highways, which manages and maintains toll roads through numerous concessions, such as AutoBAn, ViaOeste, NovaDutra, RodoNorte, SPVias, Ponte, ViaLagos, RodoAnel Oeste and Renovias;... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.79
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R$ 37,168.00
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|2,020.00
|Dividend:
|0.06
|Yield (%):
|3.16
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|21.59
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.20
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|15.67
|15.18