CEAT Ltd (CEAT.NS)
CEAT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,715.10INR
19 Oct 2017
1,715.10INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-9.65 (-0.56%)
Rs-9.65 (-0.56%)
Prev Close
Rs1,724.75
Rs1,724.75
Open
Rs1,724.75
Rs1,724.75
Day's High
Rs1,728.00
Rs1,728.00
Day's Low
Rs1,706.00
Rs1,706.00
Volume
26,810
26,810
Avg. Vol
637,052
637,052
52-wk High
Rs1,947.90
Rs1,947.90
52-wk Low
Rs1,060.10
Rs1,060.10
About
CEAT Limited is engaged in manufacturing and sale of automotive tires, tubes and flaps. The Company manufactures radials for a range of vehicles. It offers products for light commercial vehicles (LCVs), motorcycles, scooters, cars, farm vehicles and trailers, off the road (OTR)/specialty vehicles and trucks, among others. It has... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.22
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs69,375.95
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|40.45
|Dividend:
|11.50
|Yield (%):
|0.67
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|36.89
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|4.65
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|5.58
|15.18
BRIEF-CEAT gets members' nod for appointment of Anant Vardhan Goenka as MD
* Gets members' nod for appointment of Anant Vardhan Goenka as MD
BRIEF-India's CEAT Ltd June-qtr consol profit down 98 pct
* June quarter consol profit 16.3 million rupees versus profit of 1.04 billion rupees last year
BRIEF-Ceat March-qtr profit falls about 33 pct
* Consol March quarter total income from operations 16.41 billion rupees