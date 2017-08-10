Edition:
CEAT Ltd (CEAT.NS)

CEAT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,715.10INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-9.65 (-0.56%)
Prev Close
Rs1,724.75
Open
Rs1,724.75
Day's High
Rs1,728.00
Day's Low
Rs1,706.00
Volume
26,810
Avg. Vol
637,052
52-wk High
Rs1,947.90
52-wk Low
Rs1,060.10

About

CEAT Limited is engaged in manufacturing and sale of automotive tires, tubes and flaps. The Company manufactures radials for a range of vehicles. It offers products for light commercial vehicles (LCVs), motorcycles, scooters, cars, farm vehicles and trailers, off the road (OTR)/specialty vehicles and trucks, among others. It has... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.22
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs69,375.95
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 40.45
Dividend: 11.50
Yield (%): 0.67

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 36.89 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 4.65 11.32
ROE: -- 5.58 15.18

Latest News about CEAT.NS

BRIEF-CEAT gets members' nod for appointment of Anant Vardhan Goenka as MD

* Gets members' nod for appointment of Anant Vardhan Goenka as MD

Aug 10 2017

BRIEF-India's CEAT Ltd June-qtr consol profit down 98 pct

* June quarter consol profit 16.3 million rupees versus profit of 1.04 billion rupees last year

Aug 03 2017

BRIEF-Ceat March-qtr profit falls about 33 pct

* Consol March quarter total income from operations 16.41 billion rupees

Apr 28 2017
