Enel Generacion Costanera SA (CEC.BA)
CEC.BA on Buenos Aires Stock Exchange
15.10ARS
20 Oct 2017
15.10ARS
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.55 (+3.78%)
$0.55 (+3.78%)
Prev Close
$14.55
$14.55
Open
$14.95
$14.95
Day's High
$15.25
$15.25
Day's Low
$14.65
$14.65
Volume
421,276
421,276
Avg. Vol
319,574
319,574
52-wk High
$16.50
$16.50
52-wk Low
$8.30
$8.30
About
Enel Generacion Costanera SA, formerly Central Costanera SA, is an Argentina-based company engaged in the generation and distribution of electric power. The Company operates a thermal power plant in Buenos Aires with units of conventional steam cycle with an installed capacity of around 2,180 megawatts (MW) and a number of... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.25
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$10,600.02
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|701.99
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.63
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.84
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|11.05
|15.18