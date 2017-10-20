Edition:
Enel Generacion Costanera SA (CEC.BA)

CEC.BA on Buenos Aires Stock Exchange

15.10ARS
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.55 (+3.78%)
Prev Close
$14.55
Open
$14.95
Day's High
$15.25
Day's Low
$14.65
Volume
421,276
Avg. Vol
319,574
52-wk High
$16.50
52-wk Low
$8.30

Chart for

About

Enel Generacion Costanera SA, formerly Central Costanera SA, is an Argentina-based company engaged in the generation and distribution of electric power. The Company operates a thermal power plant in Buenos Aires with units of conventional steam cycle with an installed capacity of around 2,180 megawatts (MW) and a number of... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.25
Market Cap(Mil.): $10,600.02
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 701.99
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.63 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.84 11.32
ROE: -- 11.05 15.18

Earnings vs. Estimates