Edition:
United States

Ceconomy AG (CECG.DE)

CECG.DE on Xetra

10.57EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.00 (+0.05%)
Prev Close
€10.56
Open
€10.56
Day's High
€10.64
Day's Low
€10.52
Volume
707,521
Avg. Vol
1,650,753
52-wk High
€32.27
52-wk Low
€8.85

Chart for

About

Ceconomy AG, formerly known as Metro AG, is a Germany-based company primarily engaged in the consumer electronics retail. The Company operates through four brand names: MediaMarkt, Saturn, redcoon.de and JUKE!, among others. Under the MediaMarkt and Saturn brand names, the Company sells television sets, personal computers and... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.31
Market Cap(Mil.): €3,451.46
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 326.79
Dividend: 1.00
Yield (%): 9.46

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 54.60 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 8.07 11.32
ROE: -- 12.07 15.18

Latest News about CECG.DE

Metro denies report it could delist after split

BERLIN German retailer Metro, recently demerged from consumer electronics group Ceconomy, denied a report on Thursday that is chief executive has held talks about a possible delisting from the stock exchange.

Sep 21 2017

UPDATE 1-Metro denies report it could delist after split

* Metro had hoped for stock boost after split (Adds details, background)

Sep 21 2017

Metro mulls delisting due to weak share price - Manager Magazin

BERLIN, Sept 21 The chief executive of German retailer Metro, recently demerged from consumer electronics group Ceconomy, has held talks about a possible delisting from the stock exchange, the monthly Manager Magazin reported on Thursday.

Sep 21 2017

UPDATE 2-Germany's Ceconomy shrugs off challenge to Fnac Darty stake

* Ceconomy CEO rejects Kellerhals comments (Adds details, analyst comment)

Aug 31 2017

Germany's Ceconomy shrugs off challenge to Fnac Darty stake

BERLIN German consumer electronics retailer Ceconomy rejected on Thursday criticism by a minority shareholder of its purchase last month of a stake in French music and book retailer Fnac Darty.

Aug 31 2017

Ceconomy shrugs off challenge to Fnac Darty stake

BERLIN, Aug 31 German consumer electronics retailer Ceconomy rejected on Thursday criticism by a minority shareholder of its purchase last month of a stake in French music and book retailer Fnac Darty.

Aug 31 2017

Metro, Ceconomy see sales boosted by online, delivery

BERLIN, Aug 31 German retailer Metro and consumer electronics group Ceconomy, which split and listed separately last month, both reported sales recovered in their fiscal third quarter on Thursday, helped by fast-growing online and delivery services.

Aug 31 2017

BRIEF-Metro sticks with mid-term guidance after Q3 results

* Says Q3 sales up 4.9 percent to 9.3 billion, like-for-like rise 2.6 percent

Aug 31 2017

Germany's Ceconomy enters France with $526 million Fnac Darty stake

BERLIN/PARIS German consumer electronics retailer Ceconomy will become the largest shareholder in French music and book retailer Fnac Darty , marking its entry into France just weeks after it was spun off from Metro.

Jul 26 2017

UPDATE 2-Germany's Ceconomy enters France with $526 mln Fnac Darty stake

* Fnac shares rise 5 percent, Ceconomy shares up 8 pct (Adding FNAC context, analyst, dateline, updating shares)

Jul 26 2017
» More CECG.DE News

Earnings vs. Estimates