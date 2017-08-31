Centrum Capital Ltd (CENC.BO)
CENC.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange
81.15INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs0.45 (+0.56%)
Prev Close
Rs80.70
Open
Rs81.80
Day's High
Rs82.40
Day's Low
Rs80.00
Volume
320,483
Avg. Vol
2,043,403
52-wk High
Rs90.70
52-wk Low
Rs23.00
About
Centrum Capital Limited is an investment banking company. The Company offers a range of financial services in the areas of equity capital market, private equity, corporate finance, project finance and stressed asset resolution. The Company's segments include Advisory and Transactional Services, Trading in Bonds, Forex business,... (more)
Overall
No Ratios Available.
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|110.18
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|2.09
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|6.13
|15.18
BRIEF-India's Centrum Capital June qtr profit rises
* June quarter profit 75.4 million rupees versus profit 5.8 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-Centrum Capital's retail services arm signs deal for minority stake sale in CentrumDirect
* Says Centrum Retail Services Limited has entered into agreement with Evolvence India Fund II Limited
BRIEF-India's Centrum Capital March-qtr profit surges
* March quarter net pat 304.5 million rupees versus profit 25.1 million rupees year ago
Earnings vs. Estimates
No consensus analysis data available.