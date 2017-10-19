Edition:
Cera Sanitaryware Ltd (CERA.NS)

CERA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

3,135.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-25.25 (-0.80%)
Prev Close
Rs3,160.25
Open
Rs3,189.75
Day's High
Rs3,189.75
Day's Low
Rs3,132.60
Volume
730
Avg. Vol
6,492
52-wk High
Rs3,429.45
52-wk Low
Rs1,852.20

Chart for

About

Cera Sanitaryware Limited is engaged in the business of manufacturing, marketing and distribution of sanitaryware, faucetware and trading in tiles and other bathroom products. The Company offers sanitary ware products, including kids range products, wash basins, urinals, cisterns, seat covers, sensors and bath accessories, as... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.41
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs41,010.12
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 13.01
Dividend: 12.00
Yield (%): 0.38

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 24.09 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 6.62 11.32
ROE: -- 9.06 15.18

