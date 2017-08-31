CESP Companhia Energetica de Sao Paulo (CESP6.SA)
About
Overall
|Beta:
|0.74
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R$ 4,484.68
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|327.50
|Dividend:
|0.48
|Yield (%):
|5.54
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.63
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.84
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|11.05
|15.18
Brazil's Equatorial Energia wants to bid for Cesp, sources say
SAO PAULO Brazil's Equatorial Energia SA is among the companies interested in bidding for the control of Companhia Energética de São Paulo, which will be auctioned on Sept. 26, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.
Brazil's São Paulo state to market CESP sale in July roadshow
SAO PAULO Brazil's São Paulo state will send officials and advisors to China, Europe and North America in July to meet investors about the privatization of state-controlled power firm CESP, a source with knowledge of the plans told Reuters on Tuesday.