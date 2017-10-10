Edition:
Companhia de Gas de Sao Paulo Comgas (CGAS5.SA)

CGAS5.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

52.95BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ -0.80 (-1.49%)
Prev Close
R$ 53.75
Open
R$ 53.80
Day's High
R$ 53.89
Day's Low
R$ 52.92
Volume
22,900
Avg. Vol
77,949
52-wk High
R$ 59.99
52-wk Low
R$ 43.53

Chart for

About

Companhia de Gas de Sao Paulo Comgas, formerly known as Companhia Paulista de Servico de Gas, is a Brazil-based company primarily engaged in the distribution of natural gas. The Company's activities are divided into six business segments: Residential, which supplies piped natural gas to households; Commercial, which maintains... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.47
Market Cap(Mil.): R$ 6,738.77
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 130.04
Dividend: 3.38
Yield (%): 8.63

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 17.75 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 3.67 11.32
ROE: -- 6.56 15.18

Latest News about CGAS5.SA

Brazil's Cosan to buy Shell's Comgas stake for $365 million

SAO PAULO, Oct 10 Brazilian energy conglomerate Cosan SA Industria e Comércio agreed on Tuesday to pay its partner Royal Dutch Shell Plc 1.16 billion reais ($365 million) for a 16.8 percent stake in gas distribution company Companhia de Gás de São Paulo, or Comgás.

Oct 10 2017
