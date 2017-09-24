China Gold International Resources Corp Ltd (CGG.TO)
CGG.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
2.11CAD
20 Oct 2017
2.11CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.04 (+1.93%)
$0.04 (+1.93%)
Prev Close
$2.07
$2.07
Open
$2.05
$2.05
Day's High
$2.13
$2.13
Day's Low
$2.05
$2.05
Volume
303,082
303,082
Avg. Vol
750,301
750,301
52-wk High
$3.67
$3.67
52-wk Low
$1.82
$1.82
About
China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. is principally engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and mining of mineral reserves in China. The Company operates its business through two segments. The Mine-Produced Gold segment is engaged in the production of gold bullion through the Company’s integrated processes.... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.99
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$845.81
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|396.41
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|17.42
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.96
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|9.95
|15.18
Gold companies take a shine to China's Silk Road
TIANJIN, China Sept 24 As far as China's miners are concerned, the modern-day Silk Road is paved with gold.
BRIEF-China Gold International announces issuance of $500 mln corporate bond
June 27 China Gold International Resources Corp Ltd:
BRIEF-China Gold International Resources Corp enters new financial services agreement with China Gold Finance
May 29 China Gold International Resources Corp Ltd
BRIEF-China Gold International Resources entered into new financial services agreement
May 26 China Gold International Resources Corp Ltd:
BRIEF-China Gold qtrly net profit $6.4 mln vs net loss of $3.5 mln
May 12 China Gold International Resources Corp Ltd
China gold reserves unchanged at end-April
BEIJING, May 7 China's gold reserves were unchanged at 59.24 million ounces in April, the country's central bank said on Sunday. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard and Stella Qiu; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)