CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd (CGPO.NS)
CGPO.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
81.40INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.55 (-0.67%)
Prev Close
Rs81.95
Open
Rs82.60
Day's High
Rs82.70
Day's Low
Rs80.65
Volume
596,379
Avg. Vol
2,094,356
52-wk High
Rs97.40
52-wk Low
Rs55.60
About
CG Power And Industrial Solutions Limited, formerly Crompton Greaves Limited, is engaged in the business of power transformers and reactors, low tension motors and switchgears. The Company provides end-to-end solutions to utilities, industries and consumers. The Company's segments include Power Systems, Industrial Systems and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.47
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs51,020.58
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|626.79
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|54.78
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.57
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|6.86
|15.18
BRIEF-Sibar Auto Parts gets purchase order from CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Nashik
* Says got purchase order from CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Nashik for manufacturing, supply of electrical castings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: