Beneteau SA (CHBE.PA)
CHBE.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
14.84EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€0.20 (+1.37%)
Prev Close
€14.64
Open
€14.65
Day's High
€14.94
Day's Low
€14.65
Volume
37,590
Avg. Vol
37,303
52-wk High
€15.95
52-wk Low
€9.22
About
Beneteau SA is a France-based holding company of the group engaged in the construction and sale of recreational boats and mobile leisure homes. The Group is organized into two divisions, including Boats, specialized in the design, production and marketing of recreational boats and luxury yachts, and Housing, engaged in the... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.08
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€1,228.60
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|82.79
|Dividend:
|0.10
|Yield (%):
|0.67
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|23.03
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|8.70
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|9.38
|15.18
BRIEF-Beneteau Q3 reveue eur 422.9 million
* Q3 REVEUE EUR 422.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 371.2 MILLION YEAR AGO
BRIEF-Beneteau FY net loss group share narrows to 4.0 million euros
* FY consolidated revenue EUR 430.3 million ($467.91 million) versus EUR 348.1 million year ago