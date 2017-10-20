Grupo Comercial Chedraui SAB de CV (CHDRAUIB.MX)
CHDRAUIB.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange
36.58MXN
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
Grupo Comercial Chedraui SAB de CV is a Mexico-based company primarily engaged in the retail and real estate sectors. The Company’s activities are structured into three business areas: Self Service Mexico, which includes a network of over 140 Chedraui and 39 Super Chedraui supermarkets located in over 20 Mexican states; Self... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.31
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$36,122.12
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|961.21
|Dividend:
|0.33
|Yield (%):
|0.88
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|37.36
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.92
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|10.34
|15.18