Grupo Comercial Chedraui SAB de CV (CHDRAUIB.MX)

CHDRAUIB.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange

36.58MXN
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-1.00 (-2.66%)
Prev Close
$37.58
Open
$36.16
Day's High
$37.88
Day's Low
$36.08
Volume
596,242
Avg. Vol
536,844
52-wk High
$42.98
52-wk Low
$35.08

Grupo Comercial Chedraui SAB de CV is a Mexico-based company primarily engaged in the retail and real estate sectors. The Company’s activities are structured into three business areas: Self Service Mexico, which includes a network of over 140 Chedraui and 39 Super Chedraui supermarkets located in over 20 Mexican states; Self... (more)

Beta: 1.31
Market Cap(Mil.): $36,122.12
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 961.21
Dividend: 0.33
Yield (%): 0.88

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 37.36 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.92 11.32
ROE: -- 10.34 15.18

