Chemring Group PLC (CHG.L)

CHG.L on London Stock Exchange

176.25GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

2.75 (+1.59%)
Prev Close
173.50
Open
173.00
Day's High
176.25
Day's Low
171.50
Volume
132,183
Avg. Vol
483,667
52-wk High
208.00
52-wk Low
140.00

Chemring Group PLC is engaged in offering solutions to protect defense and security markets. The Company operates through three segments: Countermeasures, which is engaged in the development and manufacture of expendable countermeasures for air, sea and land platforms, and land-based electronic warfare equipment; Sensors &... (more)

Beta: 0.28
Market Cap(Mil.): £492.17
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 279.24
Dividend: 1.00
Yield (%): --

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 59.04 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 4.88 11.32
ROE: -- 13.79 15.18

BRIEF-Chemring sees modest growth in global defence spending in coming years

* Has had a solid first half year, in line with expectations, continuing performance of second half of last year

Jun 22 2017
