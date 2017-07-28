Edition:
United States

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd (CHLA.NS)

CHLA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,114.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-15.15 (-1.34%)
Prev Close
Rs1,129.15
Open
Rs1,130.00
Day's High
Rs1,130.00
Day's Low
Rs1,108.00
Volume
14,255
Avg. Vol
237,494
52-wk High
Rs1,219.55
52-wk Low
Rs804.05

Chart for

About

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Limited is a diversified non-banking finance company. The Company provides vehicle finance, home loans and corporate mortgage loans, small and medium enterprises (SME) loans, investment advisory services, stock broking and a range of other financial services. The Company focuses on... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.91
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs174,534.20
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 156.30
Dividend: 2.00
Yield (%): 0.49

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 57.92 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 2.28 11.32
ROE: -- 11.65 15.18

Latest News about CHLA.NS

BRIEF-Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Co gets members' nod for allotment of NCDs worth 115 bln rupees

July 28 Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd

Jul 28 2017

BRIEF-Cholamandalam Investment & Finance June-qtr consol profit rises

July 27 Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd

Jul 27 2017

BRIEF-Cholamandalam Investment and Finance March qtr consol profit rises

April 28 Cholamandalam Investment And Finance Company Ltd

Apr 28 2017
» More CHLA.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates