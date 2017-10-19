Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd (CHMB.NS)
CHMB.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
145.65INR
19 Oct 2017
145.65INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs0.55 (+0.38%)
Rs0.55 (+0.38%)
Prev Close
Rs145.10
Rs145.10
Open
Rs146.00
Rs146.00
Day's High
Rs150.00
Rs150.00
Day's Low
Rs143.10
Rs143.10
Volume
172,765
172,765
Avg. Vol
937,119
937,119
52-wk High
Rs157.50
Rs157.50
52-wk Low
Rs53.55
Rs53.55
About
Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Limited offers urea and di-ammonium Phosphate (DAP). The Company's segments include Fertilisers and other Agri-inputs segment, Own Manufactured Phosphoric Acid segment, Shipping segment and Software & Others segment. The Fertilisers and other Agri-inputs segment includes manufacture and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.91
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs60,620.67
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|416.21
|Dividend:
|1.90
|Yield (%):
|1.30
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|23.97
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|1.97
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|3.69
|15.18