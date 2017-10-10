Jimmy Choo PLC (CHOO.L)

EU mergers and takeovers (Oct 10) BRUSSELS, Oct 10 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

BRIEF-MICHAEL KORS HOLDINGS LIMITED ANNOUNCES PROPOSED SENIOR NOTES OFFERING * MICHAEL KORS HOLDINGS LIMITED ANNOUNCES PROPOSED SENIOR NOTES OFFERING

BRIEF-Michael Kors enters into first amendment to its second amended * Michael Kors - on october 4, 2017, co entered into first amendment to second amended and restated senior unsecured credit facility, dated Aug 2017‍​

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions Sept 18 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:

Jimmy Choo shareholders approve Michael Kors takeover Luxury shoemaker Jimmy Choo Plc on Monday said its shareholders voted in favour of a $1.2 billion takeover by fashion group Michael Kors Holdings Ltd .

UPDATE 1-Interparfums' profit leaps despite higher marketing costs Sept 7 France's Interparfums' first-half operating profit jumped 53 percent as higher marketing and advertising costs were outweighed by profit from in-house brands, its deal with luxury shoemaker Jimmy Choo and an improved profit margin.