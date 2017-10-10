Edition:
Jimmy Choo PLC (CHOO.L)

CHOO.L on London Stock Exchange

229.70GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.10 (-0.04%)
Prev Close
229.80
Open
229.90
Day's High
229.90
Day's Low
229.70
Volume
99,046
Avg. Vol
1,288,458
52-wk High
236.00
52-wk Low
120.00

About

Jimmy Choo PLC is a shoe company. The Company offers women's shoes, handbags, small leather goods, scarves, sunglasses, eyewear, belts, fragrance and men's shoes. The Company operates through three segments: Retail (including online), Wholesale and Other. The Retail segment's revenue is generated through the sale of goods to end... (more)

Beta: --
Market Cap(Mil.): £895.23
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 389.74
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 32.82 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 9.45 11.32
ROE: -- 13.67 15.18

EU mergers and takeovers (Oct 10)

BRUSSELS, Oct 10 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

Oct 10 2017

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

Sept 18 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:

Sep 18 2017

UPDATE 1-Interparfums' profit leaps despite higher marketing costs

Sept 7 France's Interparfums' first-half operating profit jumped 53 percent as higher marketing and advertising costs were outweighed by profit from in-house brands, its deal with luxury shoemaker Jimmy Choo and an improved profit margin.

Sep 07 2017

Ahead of takeover, luxury shoemaker Jimmy Choo's profit almost triples

Aug 31 Luxury shoemaker Jimmy Choo Plc, which is being bought by U.S. retailer Michael Kors, said its pretax profit for the half year almost tripled, helped by its retail and licensing businesses.

Aug 31 2017
