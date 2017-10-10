Jimmy Choo PLC (CHOO.L)
229.70GBp
20 Oct 2017
-0.10 (-0.04%)
229.80
229.90
229.90
229.70
99,046
1,288,458
236.00
120.00
About
Overall
|Beta:
|--
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£895.23
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|389.74
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|32.82
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|9.45
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|13.67
|15.18
EU mergers and takeovers (Oct 10)
BRUSSELS, Oct 10 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
BRIEF-MICHAEL KORS HOLDINGS LIMITED ANNOUNCES PROPOSED SENIOR NOTES OFFERING
* MICHAEL KORS HOLDINGS LIMITED ANNOUNCES PROPOSED SENIOR NOTES OFFERING
BRIEF-Michael Kors enters into first amendment to its second amended
* Michael Kors - on october 4, 2017, co entered into first amendment to second amended and restated senior unsecured credit facility, dated Aug 2017
Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Sept 18 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
Jimmy Choo shareholders approve Michael Kors takeover
Luxury shoemaker Jimmy Choo Plc on Monday said its shareholders voted in favour of a $1.2 billion takeover by fashion group Michael Kors Holdings Ltd .
BRIEF-Jimmy Choo shareholders approve takeover by Michael Kors
* General meeting to consider deal with michael kors was held on monday and co's investors voted to approve special resolution Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
UPDATE 1-Interparfums' profit leaps despite higher marketing costs
Sept 7 France's Interparfums' first-half operating profit jumped 53 percent as higher marketing and advertising costs were outweighed by profit from in-house brands, its deal with luxury shoemaker Jimmy Choo and an improved profit margin.
Ahead of takeover, luxury shoemaker Jimmy Choo's profit almost triples
Aug 31 Luxury shoemaker Jimmy Choo Plc, which is being bought by U.S. retailer Michael Kors, said its pretax profit for the half year almost tripled, helped by its retail and licensing businesses.