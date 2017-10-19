Edition:
United States

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (CHPC.NS)

CHPC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

440.85INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-7.15 (-1.60%)
Prev Close
Rs448.00
Open
Rs447.00
Day's High
Rs447.80
Day's Low
Rs437.25
Volume
57,150
Avg. Vol
984,496
52-wk High
Rs467.00
52-wk Low
Rs226.65

Chart for

About

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL) is a holding company. The Company operates in downstream petroleum sector. CPCL has approximately two refineries with a combined refining capacity of over 11.5 million tons per annum (MMTPA). The Manali Refinery has a capacity of approximately 10.5 MMTPA and is a refinery with fuel,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.83
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs65,640.15
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 148.91
Dividend: 21.00
Yield (%): 4.76

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 30.60 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 8.94 11.32
ROE: -- 12.36 15.18

Earnings vs. Estimates