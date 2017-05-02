Choppies Enterprises Ltd (CHPJ.J)
CHPJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
305.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
Choppies Enterprises Limited operates a supermarket chain in Botswana, which is engaged in providing consumer goods. The Company's retail offerings include international food brands and fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) products, as well as its own private label for consumers. The Company's segments include Botswana, South... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|2.11
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|P3,125.74
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,291.63
|Dividend:
|0.02
|Yield (%):
|0.89
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|37.36
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.92
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|10.34
|15.18
BRIEF-Choppies names Farouk Ismail as vice chairman
* Farouk Ismail's role on board has changed from an executive director to a non-executive director and vice chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)