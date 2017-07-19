Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (CHP_u.TO)
CHP_u.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
13.49CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. The Trust is the owner, manager and developer of retail and other commercial properties across Canada. Its portfolio comprises over 530 properties with a total gross leasable area (GLA) of approximately 44... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.32
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$1,264.04
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|93.70
|Dividend:
|0.06
|Yield (%):
|5.49
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|31.52
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|3.42
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|6.69
|15.18
BRIEF-Choice Properties REIT reports qtrly reported FFO per unit diluted of $0.262
July 19 Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
BRIEF-Choice Properties Real Estate reports Qtrly FFO per unit diluted of $0.264
April 24 Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust: