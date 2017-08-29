Edition:
Chesswood Group Ltd (CHW.TO)

CHW.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

12.70CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.15 (+1.20%)
Prev Close
$12.55
Open
$12.58
Day's High
$12.70
Day's Low
$12.55
Volume
4,430
Avg. Vol
11,718
52-wk High
$14.60
52-wk Low
$10.90

About

Chesswood Group Limited is engaged in financial services businesses. The Company operates through two segments: Equipment Financing-U.S. and Equipment Financing-Canada. The Equipment Financing-U.S. segment is involved in small-ticket equipment leasing and lending to small businesses. The Equipment Financing-Canada segment... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.71
Market Cap(Mil.): $210.44
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 16.57
Dividend: 0.07
Yield (%): 6.61

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 22.90 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 1.55 11.32
ROE: -- 6.72 15.18

Latest News about CHW.TO

BRIEF-Chesswood exercises additional accordion funds under credit facility

* Chesswood exercises additional accordion funds under credit facility

Aug 29 2017

BRIEF-Chesswood renews normal course issuer bid and initiates automatic share purchase plan

* Chesswood - TSX accepted notice of intention to conduct normal course issuer bid to enable purchase up to 1.08 million of 16.6 million common shares outstanding

Aug 23 2017

BRIEF-Chesswood reports record Q2 operating earnings of $9.3 mln

* Chesswood reports record second quarter operating earnings of $9.3 million

Aug 03 2017

BRIEF-Chesswood Group Q1 EPS from continuing operations $0.26

* Qtrly earnings per share - basic $0.26 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

May 09 2017
