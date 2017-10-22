Credit Agricole Egypt SAE (CIEB.CA)
CIEB.CA on Cairo Stock Exchange
41.03EGP
22 Oct 2017
41.03EGP
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
£-0.87 (-2.08%)
£-0.87 (-2.08%)
Prev Close
£41.90
£41.90
Open
£41.90
£41.90
Day's High
£41.95
£41.95
Day's Low
£41.00
£41.00
Volume
1,064,536
1,064,536
Avg. Vol
172,777
172,777
52-wk High
£52.50
£52.50
52-wk Low
£20.00
£20.00
About
Credit Agricole Egypt SAE is an Egypt-based bank engaged in the provision of corporate banking, retail, and investment banking services in the Arab Republic of Egypt and foreign countries, through its head office and a network of 73 branches. The Bank is organized into four business segments: the Large, medium, and small... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.98
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£13,027.42
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|310.92
|Dividend:
|1.84
|Yield (%):
|3.95
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|20.05
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|0.00
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|16.03
|15.18