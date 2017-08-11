Edition:
United States

Cipla Ltd (CIPL.NS)

CIPL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

607.80INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-3.20 (-0.52%)
Prev Close
Rs611.00
Open
Rs613.95
Day's High
Rs613.95
Day's Low
Rs602.05
Volume
151,609
Avg. Vol
1,146,989
52-wk High
Rs635.90
52-wk Low
Rs480.20

Chart for

About

Cipla Limited is a holding company. The Company is a pharmaceutical company. The Company's strategic business units include Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), Respiratory and Cipla Global Access. The Company's geographical segments include India, USA, South Africa and Rest of the World. The Company manufactures metered... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.48
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs489,092.31
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 804.69
Dividend: 2.00
Yield (%): 0.33

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 31.71 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 14.89 11.32
ROE: -- 16.15 15.18

Latest News about CIPL.NS

UPDATE 1-India's Cipla Q1 profit rises 20 pct, beats estimates

* South Africa revenue up 21 pct (Adds details from press release)

Aug 11 2017

India's Cipla June-qtr profit rises 20 pct, beats estimates

Aug 11 Cipla Ltd, India's fourth-largest drugmaker by sales, reported a 20 percent rise in quarterly profit, beating analysts' estimates.

Aug 11 2017

BRIEF-India's Cipla June-qtr consol profit up about 21 pct

* June quarter consol net profit 4.09 billion rupees versus 3.39 billion rupees last year

Aug 11 2017

BRIEF-India's Cipla launches rectal artesunate suppositories for severe malaria in young children

* Launches quality-assured rectal artesunate suppositories for severe malaria in young children

Jul 25 2017

BRIEF-Dr.Reddy's Labs recalls Cipla-made zenatane capsule from U.S. markets

* Dr.Reddy's Laboratories clarifies on news item, "Dr Reddy's recalls 3.25l cartons Cipla-made acne drug from US".

Jun 15 2017

India's Cipla lowers bio drugs investment, sharpens focus on respiratory

MUMBAI Cipla Ltd , India's fifth-largest drugmaker by sales, plans to reduce investment in biosimilars to sharpen its focus on building a portfolio of high-margin respiratory products, the company's chief executive said on Thursday.

May 25 2017

UPDATE 1-India's Cipla lowers bio drugs investment, sharpens focus on respiratory

* Posts Q4 loss vs. analysts' forecast for profit (Recasts with CEO's comments)

May 25 2017

Indian drugmaker Cipla narrows loss in Jan-March, misses forecasts

MUMBAI, May 25 Cipla Ltd, India's fifth-largest drugmaker by sales, reported a smaller quarterly loss for January-March, but missed expectations of a profit for the period.

May 25 2017

BRIEF-India's Cipla March-qtr loss narrows

* Consol march quarter total income from operations 35.82 billion rupees

May 25 2017
» More CIPL.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates