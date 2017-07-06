Cardinal Energy Ltd (CJ.TO)

BRIEF-Apache announces strategic exit from Canada * Apache Corp - also in June, Apache sold assets at Midale and House mountain, located in Saskatchewan and Alberta, to Calgary-based Cardinal Energy Ltd

CORRECTED-Canada's Cenovus facing tough market for critical asset sales CALGARY, Alberta, June 21 Cenovus Energy Inc's efforts to sell C$5 billion ($3.8 billion) of energy assets, already facing a rocky road because weak oil prices are depressing the appetite for deals, has become complicated by the surprise departure of its chief executive officer, fund managers said.

Cardinal Energy shares fall after buying Apache Corp assets CALGARY, Alberta Cardinal Energy Ltd shares dived on Friday after the Canadian oil company agreed to pay C$330 million ($244 million) to buy light oil assets from Apache Corp in a deal worth roughly two-thirds of its market capital.

CANADA STOCKS-TSX down as lower oil prices weigh on energy stocks TORONTO, June 2 Canada's main stock index fell on Friday, weighed by weakness in energy stocks due to lower oil prices and a drop in heavyweight financial shares after U.S. jobs growth came in below expectations.

Apache sells Canadian oil assets to Cardinal for C$330 million CALGARY, Alberta U.S. oil and gas producer Apache Corp is selling Canadian light oil assets to Canada's Cardinal Energy Ltd to focus on high-growth areas like the Permian basin shale play, an Apache spokesman said on Thursday.

