Cargojet Inc (CJT.TO)
CJT.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
51.70CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.41 (+0.80%)
Prev Close
$51.29
Open
$51.70
Day's High
$51.70
Day's Low
$51.31
Volume
12,016
Avg. Vol
16,974
52-wk High
$53.52
52-wk Low
$42.51
About
Cargojet Inc. is a provider of time sensitive overnight air cargo services. The Company's cargo business comprises operating a domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between over 10 Canadian cities; providing aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance (ACMI) basis, operating between points in... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.31
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$688.15
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|13.30
|Dividend:
|0.19
|Yield (%):
|1.49
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|60.01
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|3.17
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|9.77
|15.18
BRIEF-Cargojet posts Q2 revenue c$88.2 million
* Qtrly adjusted EBITDA was $24.6 million, an increase of $2.1 million or 9.3 pct versus previous year
BRIEF-Cargojet posts Q1 revenue C$87.1 million
* Cargojet Inc qtrly adjusted EBITDA was $22.3 million, an increase of $4.9 million or 28.2 pct versus previous year
BRIEF-Cargojet announces redemption of 5.5% convertible debentures
* Cargojet announces redemption of 5.5% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures