Clariant Chemicals India Ltd (CLAC.NS)
CLAC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
611.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-5.95 (-0.96%)
Prev Close
Rs616.95
Open
Rs615.10
Day's High
Rs625.00
Day's Low
Rs608.00
Volume
8,010
Avg. Vol
21,896
52-wk High
Rs822.00
52-wk Low
Rs563.25
About
Clariant Chemicals (India) Limited is a manufacturer and seller of specialty chemicals. The Company has classified its range of products into two business segments: Pigments and Colors, and Dyes and Specialty Chemicals. The Pigments and Colors segment includes pigments, pigment preparations, additives and masterbatches. The Dyes... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.99
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs14,126.06
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|23.08
|Dividend:
|25.00
|Yield (%):
|4.08
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|20.35
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|18.25
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|26.36
|15.18