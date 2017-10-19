Edition:
Clariant Chemicals India Ltd (CLAC.NS)

CLAC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

611.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-5.95 (-0.96%)
Prev Close
Rs616.95
Open
Rs615.10
Day's High
Rs625.00
Day's Low
Rs608.00
Volume
8,010
Avg. Vol
21,896
52-wk High
Rs822.00
52-wk Low
Rs563.25

Chart for

About

Clariant Chemicals (India) Limited is a manufacturer and seller of specialty chemicals. The Company has classified its range of products into two business segments: Pigments and Colors, and Dyes and Specialty Chemicals. The Pigments and Colors segment includes pigments, pigment preparations, additives and masterbatches. The Dyes... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.99
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs14,126.06
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 23.08
Dividend: 25.00
Yield (%): 4.08

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 20.35 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 18.25 11.32
ROE: -- 26.36 15.18

Earnings vs. Estimates