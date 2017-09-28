Cellnex Telecom SA (CLNX.MC)

BRIEF-Cellnex wins 4-year contract from Maritime Rescue * SAYS WINS CONTRACT FROM MARITIME RESCUE FOR GLOBAL MARITIME DISTRESS AND SAFETY SYSTEM IN SPAIN

Fitch: Cellnex Leverage Trajectory Still a Risk Following Alticom Acquisition (The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, September 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that Cellnex Telecom S.A.'s potential acquisition of Alticom has a strong long-term operational rationale but the company's leverage trajectory remains a risk to its rating (BBB-/Negative). Cellnex announced it intends to acquire Alticom, a Dutch telecommunication and broadcast tower operator for EUR133 million. The acquisition aims to build on Cellnex's existing presence in the Netherland

BRIEF-Cellnex buys Dutch Alticom to expand 5G capabilities * BUYS ALTICOM WITH INVESTMENT OF 133 MILLION EUROS PAID WITH CASH IN HAND

BRIEF-Cellnex Telecom H1 net profit down at 19 mln euros * H1 REVENUE 379 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 338 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

Fitch Revises Cellnex's Outlook to Negative; Affirms at 'BBB-' (The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, May 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised Spain-based Cellnex Telecom S.A.'s (Cellnex) Outlook to Negative from Stable while affirming the Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at 'BBB-'. The Negative Outlook follows Cellnex's plan to acquire a 54% stake in Swiss Towers AG for EUR171 million, which Fitch believes will likely be successfully completed. Cellnex intends to fund the acquisition using exist

BRIEF-Cellnex Telecom buys Swiss Towers AG in consortium, for 430 mln euros * SAYS BUYS SWISS TOWERS FOR A TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF 430 MILLION EUROS

BRIEF-Sunrise Communications Group enters into definitive agreement with consortium led by Cellnex Telecom S.A. * ENTERS INTO A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH A CONSORTIUM LED BY CELLNEX, STRENGTHENING NETWORK