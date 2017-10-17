Clover Industries Ltd (CLRJ.J)
CLRJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
1,338.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
1,338.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
13.00 (+0.98%)
13.00 (+0.98%)
Prev Close
1,325.00
1,325.00
Open
1,310.00
1,310.00
Day's High
1,345.00
1,345.00
Day's Low
1,310.00
1,310.00
Volume
44,224
44,224
Avg. Vol
210,083
210,083
52-wk High
2,050.00
2,050.00
52-wk Low
1,130.00
1,130.00
About
Clover Industries Limited is a consumer goods and products company. The Company's segments include Dairy Fluids; Dairy Concentrated Products; Ingredients; Non-alcoholic Beverages; Fermented Products and Desserts, and Other. The Dairy Fluid segment provides dairy fluid products and other dairy fluid replacement products. The... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.68
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R2,553.38
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|190.84
|Dividend:
|24.21
|Yield (%):
|4.87
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|22.58
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|12.36
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|15.75
|15.18
BRIEF-Clover Industries Ffrantz Scheepers appointed new CFO designate
* CLOVER INDUSTRIES LTD - FRANTZ SCHEEPERS APPOINTED AS NEW CFO DESIGNATE, EFFECTIVE 1 NOVEMBER 2017
BRIEF-Clover Industries' financial director steps down
* ELTON RONALD BOSCH, FINANCIAL DIRECTOR, HAS TENDERED HIS RESIGNATION FOR PERSONAL REASONS AND IN ORDER TO PURSUE OTHER INTERESTS
BRIEF-Clover Industries sees full-year HEPS down between 50-65 pct
* Fy headline earnings per share ("heps") is expected to be between 50.0% and 65.0% lower than year ago