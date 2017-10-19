Celestica Inc (CLS.TO)
CLS.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
15.52CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.37 (+2.44%)
Prev Close
$15.15
Open
$15.25
Day's High
$15.65
Day's Low
$15.25
Volume
423,259
Avg. Vol
221,205
52-wk High
$19.94
52-wk Low
$13.66
About
Celestica Inc. is a provider of supply chain solutions. The Company operates in electronics manufacturing services business segment. The Company offers a range of services to its customers, including design and development, engineering services, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.73
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$1,785.74
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|143.64
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|23.63
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|4.83
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|-18.83
|15.18
BRIEF-Celestica announces appointment of chief financial officer
* Celestica Inc - appointment of Mandeep Chawla as company's chief financial officer, effective immediately
Competitors
|Price
|Chg
|Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (BHE.N)
|$30.50
|-0.50
|Flex Ltd (FLEX.OQ)
|$17.78
|+0.07
|Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (2317.TW)
|NT$112.00
|-1.00
|Jabil Inc (JBL.N)
|$27.96
|+0.11
|Sanmina Corp (SANM.OQ)
|$38.50
|-0.30
|Plexus Corp. (PLXS.OQ)
|$58.01
|-0.31