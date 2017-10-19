Edition:
Celestica Inc (CLS.TO)

CLS.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

15.52CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.37 (+2.44%)
Prev Close
$15.15
Open
$15.25
Day's High
$15.65
Day's Low
$15.25
Volume
423,259
Avg. Vol
221,205
52-wk High
$19.94
52-wk Low
$13.66

Celestica Inc. is a provider of supply chain solutions. The Company operates in electronics manufacturing services business segment. The Company offers a range of services to its customers, including design and development, engineering services, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.73
Market Cap(Mil.): $1,785.74
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 143.64
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 23.63 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 4.83 11.32
ROE: -- -18.83 15.18

BRIEF-Celestica announces appointment of chief financial officer

* Celestica Inc - ‍appointment of Mandeep Chawla as company's chief financial officer, effective immediately​

Oct 19 2017
Competitors

  Price Chg
Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (BHE.N) $30.50 -0.50
Flex Ltd (FLEX.OQ) $17.78 +0.07
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (2317.TW) NT$112.00 -1.00
Jabil Inc (JBL.N) $27.96 +0.11
Sanmina Corp (SANM.OQ) $38.50 -0.30
Plexus Corp. (PLXS.OQ) $58.01 -0.31

