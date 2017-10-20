Edition:
United States

Clicks Group Ltd (CLSJ.J)

CLSJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

15,561.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-165.00 (-1.05%)
Prev Close
15,726.00
Open
15,865.00
Day's High
15,916.00
Day's Low
15,500.00
Volume
796,193
Avg. Vol
551,610
52-wk High
16,333.00
52-wk Low
11,000.00

Chart for

About

Clicks Group Limited is a retail-led healthcare company. The Company operates through two segments: Retail and Distribution. Through retail brands, such as Clicks, GNC, The Body Shop, Claire's and Musica, it has over 690 stores across southern Africa. Clicks is a pharmacy, health and beauty retailer with over 500 stores and... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.56
Market Cap(Mil.): R38,125.19
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 245.97
Dividend: 88.00
Yield (%): 1.83

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 21.55 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 11.85 11.32
ROE: -- 13.46 15.18

Earnings vs. Estimates