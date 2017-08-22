Comfortdelgro Corporation Ltd (CMDG.SI)
CMDG.SI on Stock Exchange of Singapore
2.02SGD
20 Oct 2017
2.02SGD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
$2.02
$2.02
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
10,721,268
10,721,268
52-wk High
$2.80
$2.80
52-wk Low
$1.96
$1.96
About
ComfortDelGro Corporation Limited is a Singapore-based investment holding company. The Company provides management services. It operates through eight segments: Bus, Bus station, Rail, Taxi, Automotive engineering services, Inspection and testing services, Car rental and leasing, and Driving centre. The Bus segment provides... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.71
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$4,369.67
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|2,163.20
|Dividend:
|0.04
|Yield (%):
|5.15
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|23.38
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.08
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|12.01
|15.18
Top Singapore taxi firm ComfortDelgro in exclusive talks with Uber
SINGAPORE Singapore's biggest taxi operator, ComfortDelgro Corp Ltd , entered into exclusive talks with Uber Technologies Inc for a potential tie-up, it said on Tuesday, in a move that could help Uber in its fight with dominant ride-hailing firm Grab.
