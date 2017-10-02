Edition:
CanniMed Therapeutics Inc (CMED.TO)

CMED.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

11.63CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.09 (+0.78%)
Prev Close
$11.54
Open
$11.55
Day's High
$11.90
Day's Low
$11.50
Volume
48,774
Avg. Vol
46,370
52-wk High
$13.35
52-wk Low
$7.32

CanniMed Therapeutics Inc is a Canada-based plant biopharmaceutical company. It is specialized in the production of pharmaceutical-grade cannabis and offers a range of pharmaceutical-grade cannabis products. In addition, the Company has a plant biotechnology research and product development program focused on the production of... (more)

Beta: --
Market Cap(Mil.): $263.66
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 22.67
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

P/E (TTM): -- 31.71 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 14.89 11.32
ROE: -- 16.15 15.18

BRIEF-CanniMed Therapeutics, Avaria Health & Beauty signs letter of intent

* CanniMed Therapeutics - co, Avaria Health & Beauty signed letter of intent for distribution of medical cannabis products, clinical research Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Oct 02 2017

BRIEF-Cannimed Therapeutics Q3 loss from cont ops $0.06 per share​

* Cannimed Therapeutics Inc. reports financial results for Q3 2017

Sep 11 2017

BRIEF-Cannimed Therapeutics says signed supply agreement with Akula Trading

* Says signed definitive supply agreement with Akula Trading Pty Ltd, a private South African Corporation​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Aug 24 2017

BRIEF-Cannimed Therapeutics' Q2 loss per share $0.08

* Cannimed Therapeutics Inc reports financial results for Q2 2017

Jun 12 2017
