Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais CEMIG (CMIG4.SA)

Brazil's Cemig fires business development director, sources say SAO PAULO, Oct 20 Brazilian state-run electricity company Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais SA has dismissed its business development director, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Brazil's Cemig extends period for investors to access data on Light SAO PAULO Brazilian power firm Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais SA extended by one month on Monday the period for potential investors to access information regarding Rio's power utility Light SA.

Exclusive: Brazil's Minas state to oust Cemig CEO Alvarenga - sources SAO PAULO The No. 1 shareholder in Cia Energética de Minas Gerais SA has decided to oust Chief Executive Bernardo Alvarenga and three senior executives after the debt-laden Brazilian power utility lost dam contracts and took too long to shed assets, two people directly involved in the matter said on Friday.

UPDATE 2-Cemig to exit Brazil's Renova as Brookfield hints at higher bid: sources SAO PAULO, Sept 29 Cia Energética de Minas Gerais SA and a subsidiary plan to exit their controlling stake in Brazilian renewable power company Renova Energia SA as Brookfield Asset Management Inc considers raising a takeover bid more than initially expected, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

UPDATE 1-Brazil's Cemig will sell stocks to retain dam -congressman SAO PAULO, Sept 25 Brazil's second largest utility launched a last-ditch attempt on Monday to try to retain control of at least one of the four hydroelectric dams the federal government wants to privatize in an auction on Wednesday.

Cemig jumps as partner Vale signals bid for Brazil dams SAO PAULO Shares in Cia Energética de Minas Gerais SA posted their biggest intraday jump in three weeks on Tuesday, on optimism the debt-laden Brazilian power utility could participate in an upcoming auction for the licensing rights of several hydropower dams it recently lost.