Capitaland Mall Trust (CMLT.SI)

CMLT.SI on Stock Exchange of Singapore

2.06SGD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.02 (+0.98%)
Prev Close
$2.04
Open
$2.06
Day's High
$2.06
Day's Low
$2.05
Volume
90,000
Avg. Vol
12,020,004
52-wk High
$2.17
52-wk Low
$1.87

CapitaLand Mall Trust is a Singapore-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust owns and invests in income-producing assets, which are used for retail purposes primarily in Singapore. Its portfolio consists of approximately 3,100 leases with local and international retailers and has a committed occupancy of approximate... (more)

Beta: 0.52
Market Cap(Mil.): $7,233.42
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 3,545.79
Dividend: 0.03
Yield (%): 4.53

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 31.52 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 3.42 11.32
ROE: -- 6.69 15.18

BRIEF-Capitaland Mall Trust posts Q3 net property income of S$121.4​ million

* Qtrly gross revenue S$169.4​ million versus S$169.7 million

Oct 20 2017

BRIEF-Capitaland Mall Trust reports qtrly distributable income of S$97.2 mln

* Distributable income was S$97.2 million for 2Q 2017, 0.1% higher than S$97.1 million for 2Q 2016

Jul 20 2017

BRIEF-Capitaland Mall Trust announces appointment of Tan Tee Hieong as CEO

* Appointment of Tan Tee Hieong as chief executive officer and executive director of company

Apr 24 2017
