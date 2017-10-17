Edition:
United States

Natixis SA (CNAT.PA)

CNAT.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

6.84EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.21 (+3.23%)
Prev Close
€6.62
Open
€6.67
Day's High
€6.84
Day's Low
€6.67
Volume
6,400,366
Avg. Vol
4,723,008
52-wk High
€7.04
52-wk Low
€4.16

Chart for

About

Natixis SA is a France-based company engaged in banking, financial and investment services. The Company's main business lines are: Corporate and Investment Banking, Investment Solutions, Specialized Financial Services and Financial Stake. Corporate and Investment Banking is comprised of advisory services for development... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.62
Market Cap(Mil.): €21,450.13
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 3,137.36
Dividend: 0.35
Yield (%): 5.12

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 22.82 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 2.15 11.32
ROE: -- 6.84 15.18

Latest News about CNAT.PA

MOVES-Natixis names Marc Mourre global markets commodities head

Oct 17 French bank Natixis SA named Marc Mourre as head of global markets commodities at its corporate & investment banking segment.

Oct 17 2017

MOVES-Commodities veteran Mourre replaces Grenfell at Natixis

LONDON, Oct 17 (IFR) - Marc Mourre has been appointed head of global markets commodities at Natixis, replacing Simon Grenfell who has left the French bank.

Oct 17 2017

MOVES-Natixis hires new executive director

Oct 10 French bank Natixis SA said it appointed Lisa Huong as executive director of institutional equity derivatives sales for North America.

Oct 10 2017

Police raid Vivendi, Natixis in Mediaset market abuse inquiry

PARIS Police raided the headquarters of French media giant Vivendi on Thursday as part of an investigation into alleged market abuse involving its purchase of a stake in Italian TV group Mediaset, Vivendi said.

Oct 05 2017

UPDATE 2-Police raid Vivendi, Natixis in Mediaset market abuse inquiry

PARIS, Oct 5 Police raided the headquarters of French media giant Vivendi on Thursday as part of an investigation into alleged market abuse involving its purchase of a stake in Italian TV group Mediaset, Vivendi said.

Oct 05 2017

Natixis buys majority stake in Australia's Investors Mutual

PARIS French bank Natixis has agreed to buy a majority stake in Australian fund management company Investors Mutual Limited for around A$155 million ($121 million), as part of its plans to expand in the Asian region.

Oct 03 2017

Natixis buys majority stake in Australia's Investors Mutual

PARIS, Oct 3 French bank Natixis has agreed to buy a majority stake in Australian fund management company Investors Mutual Limited for around A$155 million ($121 million), as part of its plans to expand in the Asian region.

Oct 03 2017

MOVES-Natixis names Joseph LaVorgna as chief economist for the Americas

Sept 25 French bank Natixis SA said on Monday it appointed Joseph LaVorgna as chief economist for the Americas, and will report to Denis Prouteau, head of global markets research and Kevin Alexander, head of global markets and investment banking Americas.

Sep 25 2017

Macquarie strengthens European research team

Australian investment bank Macquarie Group Ltd hired analysts Grant Sporre, Serafino Capoferri, Domenico Santoro and Robert Sage to strengthen its European research team.

Sep 18 2017

MOVES-Macquarie strengthens European research team

Sept 18 Australian investment bank Macquarie Group Ltd hired analysts Grant Sporre, Serafino Capoferri, Domenico Santoro and Robert Sage to strengthen its European research team.

Sep 18 2017
» More CNAT.PA News

Earnings vs. Estimates