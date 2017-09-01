Canara Bank Ltd (CNBK.NS)

BRIEF-Canara Bank revises rate of interest on savings bank deposits * Says revises rate of interest on savings bank deposits with outstanding balances above INR 5 million to 4 percent

BRIEF-Kamat Hotels (India) gets approval from Canara Bank for one time settlement proposal * Says gets approval from Canara Bank for one time settlement proposal Source text: [Kamat Hotels (I) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding 'Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, it is hereby informed that the Company has received an approval from Canara Bank approving the One Time Settlement proposal (OTS). The details as required under regulation 30 are given below:A. Reason for opting for One Time Settlement:The Reason

BRIEF-India's Canara Bank raises $400 mln via issue of senior unsecured bonds * Says raises $400 million via issue of senior unsecured bonds under $2 billion medium term note programme Source text - http://bit.ly/2v2IIZP Further company coverage:

India's Canara Bank Q1 net profit misses estimates; bad loans rise July 19 India's Canara Bank posted a lower-than-expected quarterly net profit on Wednesday, hurt by higher bad loan provisions.

BRIEF-India's Canara Bank June-qtr profit up about 10 pct * June quarter net profit 2.52 billion rupees versus profit of 2.29 billion rupees year ago

India's CRISIL Ratings buys 8.9 pct stake in rival CARE for $68 mln MUMBAI, June 29 CRISIL Ltd, majority owned by S&P Global Inc, bought a 8.9 percent stake in rival CARE Ratings for 4.36 billion rupees ($67.55 million), expanding into the country's ratings business at a time of surging corporate bond issuance.

BRIEF-India's Crisil buys 8.9 pct stake in Care Ratings Source text - CRISIL has purchased 26,22,430 equity shares of CARE Ratings Limited (CARE) representing 8.9% of its equity share capital. The investment has been made pursuant to a bid process conducted by Canara Bank, subsequent to their request for quotation issued on June 19, 2017.

BRIEF-India's Canara Bank seeks interests from banks to advise on sale of stake in CARE * India's Canara Bank says seeks interests from banks to advise on sale of its stake in CARE Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Mumbai newsroom)

BRIEF-Canara Bank sets overnight MCLR at 8.10 pct from June 7 * Sets overnight MCLR at 8.10 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: