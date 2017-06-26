Edition:
Cairn Energy PLC (CNE.L)

CNE.L on London Stock Exchange

195.60GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

1.60 (+0.82%)
Prev Close
194.00
Open
195.30
Day's High
196.60
Day's Low
193.30
Volume
1,483,722
Avg. Vol
1,811,343
52-wk High
250.60
52-wk Low
164.20

About

Cairn Energy PLC (Cairn) is a United Kingdom-based independent oil and gas exploration and development company. The Company's portfolio is focused on approximately three geographical regions, such as North West Europe, the Atlantic Margin and the Mediterranean. Cairn has exploration and appraisal assets in the Atlantic Margin,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.37
Market Cap(Mil.): £1,138.14
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 583.24
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 12.47 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 6.01 11.32
ROE: -- 15.86 15.18

